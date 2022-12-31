PM offers condolences to Modi over mother’s death

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif n Friday offered condolences to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, on the death of his mother. The prime minister took to Twitter, saying that there is no greater loss than losing one’s mother. “My condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the passing away of his mother,” wrote the premier. Modi’s mother, Heeraben Modi, died at the age of 100 on Friday. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after which her health declined. “A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” Modi tweeted this morning. The Indian premier lit his mother’s funeral pyre in her hometown called Gandhinagar in western Gujarat state. Modi visited his mother on important occasions and festivals, seeking her blessings. On her 99th birthday, the prime minister said that his mother’s “life, sacrifices had shaped his mind, personality and self-confidence.” “My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers,” he wrote. The Indian prime minister was last seen with his mother on December 4 in public at the time of the assembly election in Gujarat. Heerban lived with his younger son along with his family. Several politicians, actors, and cricketers offered their condolences and expressed sorrow over her death.