Shahid Afridi’s daughter ties the knot with Naseer Nasir

Aqsa Afridi, daughter of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, married Naseer Nasir in a private nikah ceremony in Karachi on Friday.

The event was attended by Shahid’s family and close friends, including Pakistan’s iconic fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was spotted standing behind the main ‘Divan’ of Naseer Nasir and Nikah Registrar.

It’s worth noting that Shaheen’s wedding to Shahid’s second daughter Ansha was announced only ten days ago, and all of the details have been finalized.

The nikah ceremony for Shaheen and Ansha will take place in Karachi on February 3 before the commencement of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season, according to a source close to the Afridi family.

The source also said that the remaining wedding events will take place thereupon.