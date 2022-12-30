High rates of gold make new record in Pakistan

The price of gold Friday witnessed a big jump, due to the increase in the rates of yellow metal in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold spiked by Rs1500 per tola on Friday.

With this increase, the price of 24-karat gold reached Rs184,100 per tola in Pakistan’s jewelery market.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-karat has also popped by Rs1286 to reach Rs157836.

The price of 10-gram gold of 22-karat has traded for Rs144683.

While the price of 24-karat pure silver also increased by Rs20 to Rs2070.

The price of 10-gram silver increased by Rs17.16 to Rs1774.70.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has increased by $11.

The international rate for gold per ounce has now reached $1818.