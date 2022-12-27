Saboor’s new bold pictures set Internet on fire

Pakistani actor Saboor Aly left her fans awestruck with her sizzling and bold pictures as she has been creating waves amongst the masses with her latest avatar.

The Fitrat star flaunted an aesthetic flamboyance in the navy blue top of a lifestyle brand that offers a wide selection of apparel. ‘The usual’, she captioned the post that amassed thousands of likes in a day.

Only a few shower praise on the diva as netizens trolled her citing morals.

Loved by more than four million fans on the photo-sharing app, Aly is an avid social media user and keeps her Insta family entertained with her dazzling reels and snaps.

The Sister of actor Sajal Aly started acting at a tender age with a minor role in the Choti Si Kahani.

She rose to fame with Mehmoodabad ki Malkain and appeared in other famous serials including Parizaad, Fitrat, Gul o Gulzar and Bay Qasoor.