Huge fire erupts in jungle near Abbottabad

The exquisite flora and fauna of the jungle and the wildlife in Abbottabad are in danger after a massive fire broke out in the forests of the gorgeous tourist destination Gulyat Chahan.

Since the fire is growing so swiftly, it is anticipated that it will soon reach the scattered human villages scattered across the jungle.

Hundreds of priceless trees have already been destroyed by the fire, which has also consumed several animals.

Despite the fact that the fire was spreading quickly, the administration has not yet begun any rescue operations.