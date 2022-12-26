Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrates Christmas with family

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are a popular Bollywood couple. The couple has a huge social media following because they share personal and professional updates. Fans leave no stone unturned to show them love. The pair uploaded Christmas celebration photos on Instagram on Sunday evening, and their admirers can’t stop raving.

Katrina shared a loving family photo on Instagram. Katrina, Vicky, and Sunny Kaushal are pictured with their parents. Isabelle Kaif, Katrina’s sister, also smiled at the camera. Everyone at their Christmas party wore synchronized red costumes.

Vicky posted a photo of his blingy Christmas tree on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina’s polaroid photo posed in front of the Christmas tree attracted everyone’s attention. His supporters responded to the photo with heart and fire emojis.

On the Work in front, Vicky was recently seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Disney+ Hotstar film Govinda Naam Mera. Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani also starred. Sam Bahadur, an untitled Sara Ali Khan film, and Anand Tiwari’s feature with Triptii Dimri are next. Tiger 3, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi will feature Katrina. Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra star in Jee Le Zaraa.