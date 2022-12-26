Farmers call to withdraw advance tax on tobacco

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa farmers urged the federal government to eliminate the advance tobacco tax on Sunday.

According to a press release, the farmers of seven Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) districts had prepared a plan of action against the additional tax on tobacco. The cruel tax on tobacco is in no way acceptable.

Additionally, small cigarette manufacturer owners and tobacco farmers from various districts met at Senator Haji Dilawar Khan’s residence.

They bemoaned the fact that while tobacco costs Rs256 per kg on the open market, the advance tax is Rs390 per kg.

“The advance tax on tobacco leaf is hurting the sale of the crop in the market. This would render over 15,000 laborers and 20,000 families of farmers jobless,” they added.

The farmers of seven districts of KP asked the government to implement the recommendations of the Senate Committee.

JUI Provincial Ameer Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman said the Special Committee of the Senate unanimously rejected the Rs 390 per kg tax on tobacco. Senator Haji Dilawar Khan said that if the government does not consider the decision of the Senate Committee, ninety percent of the factories will be closed. “The central government will lose revenue of Rs 130 billion due to the implementation of the cruel tax.”