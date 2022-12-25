Christian community celebrates Christmas today

The Christian community of Pakistan will celebrate Christmas across the country on Sunday like elsewhere in the world. In churches, special services will take place where prayers will be offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country. In churches, special services would take place where prayers would be offered for peace, progress, and prosperity of the country. The Christian community has finalized all the preparations to mark this festivity and they were just giving last-minute touches to their shopping and decorating Christmas trees. The festival of the Christian community would be marked through different activities ranging from big official gatherings to cake-cutting ceremonies, illuminating houses, and observing prayers in Churches. Special cake-cutting ceremonies are being arranged at different departments to share the happiness of the festival with the Christian staff members.

The cake-cutting ceremonies were held here at Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB), Police Lines, and in other departments in connection with Christmas celebrations. The participants congratulated the Christian community and felt pleasure in sharing their joy and cheerfulness.

The main attraction of the Christmas festival includes the traditions like Christmas Trees, Santa Clause, Carols, and Christmas gifts which add charm to the festivity. All young and old have finalized shopping for themselves and their loved ones while children and youngsters were more inclined towards decorating Christmas trees and buying Christmas gifts to show their love to their family and friends. The main ritual of the Christmas celebration is the decoration of Christmas trees to welcome the arrival of Santa Claus also known as Father Christmas.

It has been observed that a number of shopping malls and hotels in Rawalpindi have placed decked Christmas trees to attract visitors, especially children. The Christmas trees are usually decked with different ornaments including baubles, small bells painted gold or silver, stars of different shapes and sizes, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel, and balloons made from glass, metal, wood, and ceramic. A number of stalls had been set up in different localities where the majority of the Christian community resides. The stall owners displayed a variety of decorative ornaments as well as dresses of Santa Claus which is a source of attraction for youngsters and children.

Different brands and eateries here are also offering good discounts on the occasion of Christmas to attract more customers.