Aagha Ali stuns fans with his soulful voice

Heart-robbed actor Aagha Ali struggled in Pakistani dramas back in 2011, eventually relocated to Karachi and established himself in the business with his outstanding playing abilities.

The Band Khirkiyan actor now looks to be wowing his fan base with his vocal prowess as he sings the Bollywood song, “Channa Mereya.” The video has gained a lot of popularity online.

The actor can be seen captivating fans with his lovely voice in the BTS video. It goes without saying that his exquisite vocals are enhanced by the mosque’s echo.

Aagha Ali married VJ and actor Hina Altaf. They are one of Pakistani showbiz’s most adored but understated couples. Couples in Lollywood are renowned for having unique chemistry and unwavering devotion to one another.