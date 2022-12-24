Christmas cake-cutting ceremony held at ESA

A Christmas Cake-cutting ceremony was organized by Christian and Muslim employees of Emergency Services Academy (ESA) and Emergency Services Headquarters. The Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Registrar Academy Dr. Farhan Khalid, Head of Wings, Rescue Officers and Christian employees from Rescue Headquarters, Academy and District Lahore participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, the Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that Christmas is a day to renew the pledge to promote mutual love, brotherhood, tolerance and social justice. He said that the teaching of Jesus is a beacon for all humanity. He expressed that all Christian employees in the service are equally contributing to the provision of timely emergency care to victims of emergencies without any discrimination. Dr. Rizwan Naseer wished the Christmas & Seasons Greetings to Christian Rescuers serving across Punjab. He appreciated the services of Christian employees in the Punjab Emergency Service and Emergency Service Academy. He further said that people of all religions living in Pakistan irrespective of race and color are all compatriots of Pakistan. He also wished them Happy New Year 2023. On this occasion, Christian employees of Headquarters, Academy & and Lahore wished each other Christmas greetings by singing traditional Christmas songs and expressing good wishes for the New Year, they prayed that Allah Almighty would protect the beloved homeland and the charity of Jesus Christ would keep the country safe from epidemics and diseases.