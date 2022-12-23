Chinese company offers free cancer screening for Pakistani women

A Chinese company will use artificial intelligence-powered devices to deliver free cancer screening to 10,000 Pakistani women.

Landing Med, a Chinese medical technology business based in Wuhan, China, sent three self-developed cervical cancer screening equipment to Pakistan, together with 5,000 sets of accompanying consumable products.

10,000 Pakistani women will benefit from free cervical cancer screening and early tumor detection due to these AI-powered gadgets.

According to Pakistan’s official news agency, this is the first batch of devices under the China-Pakistan AI Cervical Cancer Screening Programme. In the future, more will be provided to Pakistan. Landing Med will also establish a Cloud Diagnostic Research Center for Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital to provide nationwide cervical cancer screening in Pakistan.

Compared with artificial diagnosis, AI screening excels in speed and accuracy. Even an experienced pathologist can only examine up to 100 cell slides a day. In addition, some pathological cells that do not show obvious changes in the early stage may be missed when being observed through the microscope.

The AI-powered screening equipment, on the other hand, can detect cancer cells in digitized images in minutes using decades of manually collected diagnosis data and algorithm models.

According to Sun Xiaorong, founder and President of Landing Med, because Pakistan has a vast population, there are many women who require cervical cancer screening. To increase coverage, efficient testing methods are required.

To help women in remote areas with limited medical resources, the company has created a 5G+AI cloud diagnosis platform where experts from over ten countries can consult on reports uploaded to the platform, saving patients the trouble of returning to the hospital for sample collection and report analysis.

The China-Pakistan AI Cervical Cancer Screening Program started in 2019 on the ninth meeting of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Cooperation Committee when two think tanks of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences signed an MoU with Pakistan’s Ministry of Health to jointly provide AI cervical cancer screening services in Gwadar Port and other cities in Pakistan.

Landing Med signed an agreement with its Pakistani partner in November 2021 to execute the programme.