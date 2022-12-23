Kiwi team arrive in Pakistan for historic Test, ODI series

KARACHI: New Zealand Cricket team has arrived in Karachi for two Test matches and three One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

New Zealand Test squad reached Karachi on an Emirates flight via Dubai at the early morning on Thursday. The flight landed at Jinnah International Airport around 10:30. Strict security arrangements were made for the transportation of the visiting team. The arrangements were made by Sindh police and special unit of SSU.

After a white wash defeat by the hands of England, Pakistan made two changes in the team. Pacer Hassan Ali has been called for the Tests and Kamran Ghulam has managed to make entry in the squad while Naseem Shah, who was injured is fit again and has been included in the squad.

First Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played from Dec 26 while both the face teams will face each other in Multan for second Test from Jan 3 to 7. The ODIs will be played in Karachi and first ODI match will be played on Jan 10. Second and third matches will be played on Jan 12 and 14 consecutively.

The New Zealand Cricket Board shared glimpses of their departure from Auckland on Wednesday.

Pakistan announced their 16-player Test squad for the historic New Zealand Test series, which will commence at Karachi’s National Bank Cricket Arena on December 26 (Monday).

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.