FFC secures top ranking in Best Presented Annual Report Awards

Keeping up with the legacy, Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has won Gold, Silver and Bronze for all 04 categories in the Best Presented Annual Report Awards (BPA) by South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA). These awards are adjudged by their Committee for Improvement in Transparency, Accountability & Governance (ITAG).

FFC secured following awards for the year 2021. Overall Joint Silver Runner-up in the Best Presented Annual Report Awards 2021. Joint Gold Winner in the Manufacturing Sector. Joint Gold Winner in the Integrated Reporting category. Joint Bronze Winner for Good Corporate Governance in SAARC Anniversary Award category. The awards were conferred in a ceremony held at Khatmandu, Nepal. Chief Financial Officer, FFC – Mr. Syed Atif Ali received these awards on behalf of the Company.