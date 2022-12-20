No trust motion an ‘escape’ from elections: Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry no trust motion and trust motion are an escape from elections. Taking to Twitter Fawad slammed the opposition for using no trust motion to escape elections and said “In the past few days Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal were willing to dissolve assemblies and hold elections.”

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry added “The opposition is running away from elections breathlessly, they will not spare them. No trust motion would fail miserably and Chief Minister (CM) Parvez Elahi will dissolve assemblies, nation’s decision is final.”