1,100 graduates receive degrees on second day of UCP 25th convocation

The 25th convocation of the University of Central Punjab continued for the second day at the Expo Centre Lahore.

On the second day, degrees were distributed among 1,100 graduates. On the second day of the convocation, The Founder and CEO of Netsol Technologies Saleem Ghori was the Guest of Honor. Sohail Afzal, Executive Director, Punjab Group. Pro-Rector of University of Central Punjab Dr. Nasar Ikram, Registrar Raheel Anjum, Deans of Faculty, Directors, Academicians, Industry Experts, Students and Parents participated in the convocation. Prof. Sohail Afzal formally inaugurated the second day’s convocation. On the second day of the convocation, degrees were distributed among 1100 graduates of faculty of Media and Mass communication, Science and Technology, Information Technology and faculty of Engineering.

990 students of undergraduate program, 110 students of postgraduate and PhD programs were awarded degrees. There were 311 graduates, undergraduates and postgraduates from the Faculty of Information Technology, 172 from the Faculty of Media and Mass Communication, 152 from the Faculty of Engineering and 465 from the Faculty of Sciences and Technology. 85 students won gold, silver and bronze medals. Dr. Nassar Ikram, Proctor UCP in his address at the convocation congratulated the successful students, their parents and teachers. He conveyed his best wishes for the future career and future achievements of the students. He said that the students would play their role in the service of the country and the nation. Deans of faculties distributed degrees and medals to position holders and graduates along with Guests of honor. In his address, Saleem Ghauri congratulated the students and said that the graduating students will also show full potential in the field of practice. At the end of the convocation, the guest of honor was presented a special honorary souvenir of the convocation. A total of 2176 graduates were awarded degrees in the convocation.

On the first day of the convocation, degrees were awarded to 1,076 graduates representing various faculties including the Faculty of Management Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences and Faculty of Languages and Culture. Justice (Retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal graced the convocation as a guest of honor. Executive Director Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal, Pro- Rector University of Central Punjab, Dr. Nassar Ikram, Vice Chancellors representing Various Universities, Deans representing various Faculties, Directors, Experts from the Industry and Academia, Students and Parents, all attended the 25th convocation.