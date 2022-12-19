Hyundai Nishat Motor and Shell Pakistan join hands to launch co-branded lubricant products

Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) has collaborated with Shell, the leading global supplier of finished lubricants for 16 years, to launch co-branded lubricant products exclusively designed for Hyundai vehicles. The collaboration will create the fully synthetic, next-generation co-branded lubricant 5W-30 AH, specially formulated and built to keep the Hyundai vehicle’s engine running at full performance.

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyundai Nishat Motor, Mr. Hasan Mansha said, “Hyundai Motor has complete trust in the high-quality lubricants and fueling products marketed by Shell all over the world. This collaboration reflects the inspiration of both companies for innovation and greater reliability in automobiles which is based on extensive research and development.”

The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Mr. Waqar Siddiqui, expressed his commitment to introducing a fully synthetic lubricant, “We are pleased to work in cohesion with a world-class automobile producer, like Hyundai.

This exclusively designed new lubricant formula for unmatched cleansing of the Hyundai vehicle engines, mile after mile, to ensure peak performance in the long run.

We have the vision to promise the well-being of our consumers by providing environmentally sustainable solutions for the energy sector.” Hyundai Nishat Motor (Private) Limited (HNMPL) strives to provide a wide range of automotive choices to the Pakistani market. HNMPL, with its values and standards of excellence, is working diligently to become Pakistan’s most trustworthy and valued automobile brand.