Organizing weightlifting at grass roots level appreciable: Nooh

LAHORE: Organizing weightlifting competitions at the grass roots level under the Higher Education Commission, Pakistan (HEC) and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is highly appreciable as it will not only provide opportunities to participate in competitions but will also polish young players for mega sports events. This was expressed by Nooh Dastgir Butt as the chief guest at the Weightlifting National League held here at Women Sports Complex, Old Campus, Punjab University on Sunday. More than 3,000 youth aged 15 to 25 years participated in weightlifting trials of various weight categories at 25 locations across the country under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. The successful players in the trials were given the opportunity to participate in provincial leagues followed by providing coaching in training camps equipped with international standard facilities.