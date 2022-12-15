Atiqa shares BTS clip from ‘Kesi Teri Khudgharzi’

Veteran actor Atiqa Odho shared an unseen BTS clip from the sets of the recently ended drama serial, ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’.

The actor posted a new BTS reel on her account on the photo and video sharing application, Thursday, which sees the cast members Danish Taimoor, Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, Nauman Ijaz, Tipu Sharif along with Atiqa Odho perform a scene on the sets of ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’.

“Sharing a fun BTS video with our #KaisiTeriKhudgarzi fans while saying goodbye to the serial,” she wrote in the caption.

“You can see what fun the team had while working together making beautiful on screen and off screen memories,” she added. “Nauman in his usual fun mode making our exhausting work easier to bare. Great team work and a big thankyou to our sweetest producer @sejaabd who made it all happen. Bless them all!”

The clip was watched by at least 50,000 Instagrammers and received numerous hearts and lovely compliments for the actors on the gram.

About ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, the serial followed the tale of a business tycoon’s son Shamsher who fell in love with Mehak (Dur-e-Fishan Saleem), belonging to a middle-class background.

Odho played the mother of the protagonist Shamsher in the play. The stellar supporting cast of the show also featured Laila Wasti, Hammad Shoaib, Zainab Qayyum, Shahood Alvi, Tipu Shareef, Emad Butt, Laiba Khan and Shehzeen Rahat among others.

‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’, written by Radain Shah and directed by Ahmed Bhatti, aired its final episode 34, last night. Staff