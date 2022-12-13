The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has aksed the students seeking admission in higher educational institutions of the country to only choose HEC recognised institution.

According to official sources from HEC, it is notified for information of the students, parents and the general public that the HEC has been empowered, by virtue of its 2022 Ordinance under which Institutions including those that are not part of the State educational system may be opened and operated across the country.

Therefore, HEC, in exercising its delegated powers, recognises degrees from accredited universities/institutions in the public and private sector of Pakistan and degrees from their approved campuses, including Transnational Educational Institutions imparting foreign qualification in Pakistan as mentioned on HEC website on the following web links: Link of Recognized Universities/Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/HEIs.

Link of Recognized Campuses of Public and Private Sector Institutions:www.hec.gov.pk/site/recognizedCampuses. Link of Recognized Institutions Imparting Foreign Qualification in Pakistan through Collaboration: www.hec.gov.pk/site/FCI. Any other University/Institution which is not listed in HEC Recognised Universities/ Institutions/Campuses available at our website will not be considered/ recognised by HEC.

Further, a separate list of Fake, Illegal, Unlawful and Unrecognized Institutions is also being maintained at following web link for awareness of public and all relevant stakeholders: List of Illegal/Fake Institutions: www.hec.gov.pk/site/Illegal-DAIs. In the larger interest of general public and forthcoming admission season, students and their parents are cautioned to verify legal status of the University/Institution, its campus and transnational education (TNE) provider from the above-mentioned links before seeking admission.

Further, the status of affiliated colleges can be verified from respective public sector universities/institutions and HEC. The students are strictly advised not to take admissions in those Institutions which are not listed on HEC website in the recognised list of Universities/ Institutions/Campus(es).

Degrees obtained from un-recognized Institutions/ Campuses will not be recognized by HEC. It is pertinent to mention here that the students and parents are cautioned not to get admission in the Universities/DAIs whose admissions are banned due to various irregularities as mentioned on HEC website.