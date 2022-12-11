3rd Rector Conference appeals govt not to amend HEC law

During the 1st day of 3rd Rectors’ Conference, the participants contemplated the proposed draft of a bill seeking amendments in the Higher Education Commission Ordinance 2002 and considered the amendments detrimental to the promotion of higher education and research and development in the country. The crafters of the HEC Ordinance, 2002 envisioned the institution as a vibrant organization that may work for setting the knowledge base of the nation’s economy, they noted. They said the formative years and two decades of its establishment saw huge growth in the higher education sector where wider consultation and participative approach played a key role. “The current amendments not only limit the autonomous role of the institution but also negate the basic principles of the federation.” The Rectors’ Conference noted that there were many flaws in the amendments which could be injurious to nation-building, therefore, it passed a unanimous resolution as under: “