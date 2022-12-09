FIFA traffic force empowers Pakistan’s public transport system

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 traffic force empowers Pakistan’s public transport system, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

Paul Zhang, Country Head of Yutong Yutong Bus, Mideast & Pakistan Market said that “one of the highlights of the Qatar FIFA is the use of electric buses, given that the country is one of the world’s largest oil suppliers.

“It gives me great pleasure to greet this in Qatar! My proudest moment is hearing Chinese brands gain popularity among millions of fans and tourists!” said Wang Enlong, a service engineer from Yutong Bus, Mideast & Pakistan Market. Wang is in charge of vehicle operation guarantee for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in Doha. His responsibilities include daily vehicle inspections, emergency problem solutions during operations, and guidance for local drivers. “During this World Cup, Yutong has served 30% of the passengers, and drivers and fans have been blown away by the pure electric buses.” Local drivers and passengers adore the Chinese manufacturer’s quiet, smooth, and comfortable driving and riding experience. “They have the feeling that they are in future traffic,” Wang explained. Wang is one of 126 engineers dispatched by Yutong Bus to prepare for the spectacular debut of Chinese electric vehicles in Qatar. After extensive negotiations, organizers agreed to give fans something different to demonstrate that they were helping the environment and lowering carbon emissions.” Yutong is also collaborating with its Pakistani partner Master Motors on plans to construct a new plant in Sindh province for hybrid and electric intercity buses in order to improve Pakistan’s public transport system, increase local production capacity, and create local jobs. According to Paul, the current market in Pakistan for buses is 560 to 600 per year. After the completion of highways and CPEC routes, the demand for passenger transportation will increase significantly.