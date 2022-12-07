Over 300 shops gutted in Islamabad Sunday Bazaar

A fire broke out Wednesday on stalls at a Sunday Bazaar in the federal capital’s Peshawar Mor in H-9 Sector.

The extent of the fire was so massive that it rapidly engulfed shops leaving over 300 burnt. No causalities have been reported following the incident.

Rescue sources said that the blaze reported to have caught the bazaar’s gate number seven at Srinagar Avenue section engulfing and damaging several shops, which sell carpets and second-hand clothing for the winter season – many of which were reportedly burnt to ashes.

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the city’s fire brigade department extinguished the fire, while the capital police and district administration were also present at the site of the incident, including the federal capital’s deputy commissioner. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah took notice of the incident. He sought the incident’s report from the district administration of Islamabad. This was not the first time that this bazaar caught fire. A similar incident took place four times in the past leaving shops destroyed and shopkeepers bearing losses of millions of rupees as the business is heavily invested.