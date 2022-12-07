Three-day weekly closure of schools announced in Punjab

The Punjab government has announced three-day closure of schools in a week amid alarming levels of smog in the province.

The provincial administration issued the notification as Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the government to announce three-day school closure in the region.

The notification issued by Punjab School education department said “In compliance with the directions of Lahore High Court, it is notified that owing to prevailing smog condition, all public and private schools in district shall remain closed on every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly Middy on Sunday till further orders.