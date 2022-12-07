Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 07 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs164,000 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 140,610. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,580 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,890. Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Karachi PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Islamabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Peshawar PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Quetta PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Sialkot PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Attock PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Gujranwala PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Jehlum PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Multan PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Bahawalpur PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Gujrat PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Nawabshah PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Chakwal PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Hyderabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Nowshehra PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Sargodha PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Faisalabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870 Mirpur PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870