Wednesday, December 07, 2022


Today’s gold prices in Pakistan – 07 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs164,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 140,610. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 128,580 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 149,890.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Karachi PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Islamabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Peshawar PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Quetta PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Sialkot PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Attock PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Gujranwala PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Jehlum PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Multan PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Bahawalpur PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Gujrat PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Nawabshah PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Chakwal PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Hyderabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Nowshehra PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Sargodha PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Faisalabad PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870
Mirpur PKR 164,000 PKR 1,870

 

