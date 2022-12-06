Babrik Shah’s three-year-old son falls into a water tank, passes away

Pakistani actor Babrik Shah’s three-year-old son died after he accidentally fell into a water tank in his house in Lahore. The Mujrim drama actor announced the death of his son on social media where he also shared a photo of the innocent soul. “He was best and most intelligent boy of my all sons may Allah rest him in peace. I will miss him till we meet again,” Shah remembered the departed soul. A number of social media users have expressed sorrow over the death of his son, who has been laid to rest in a graveyard of NESPAK Society.