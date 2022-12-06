Customs clamp down on currency smugglers at Islamabad Airport, seizes $165,983 in November

In continuation of the directives from the Federal Board of Revenue, the Collector, Collectorate of Customs, Islamabad, constituted a special team under the leadership of Additional Collector, Islamabad International Airport and employed various measures to curb/counter the smuggling of foreign currency at the Airport. The team devised a strategy and enhanced customs controls at the International Departure of the Airport. Consequently, the team successfully seized different foreign currencies amounting to $165,983 in twelve different attempts by the currency smugglers during the month of November, 2022. During July-November 2022, the customs staff seized foreign currencies amounting to total $199,094 at the Islamabad International Airport.

Arrests have been effected and investigations have been launched for further legal proceedings against the smugglers. Besides currency seizures, customs officials posted at the International Arrival Hall of the Airport have also detained/seized various goods brought in by the passengers in contravention of the relevant laws, rules and regulations for the time being in force. The staff seized 240 liquor bottles worth Rs. 5.5 million, electronic devices worth $199,094, cigarettes and others miscellaneous goods worth Rs. 5 million.