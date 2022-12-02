FIA again summons Imran Khan in US cypher case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday once again summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to probe him in American cipher case.

Earlier, an FIA officer reached Mr Khan’s residence at Lahore with the summons. The FIA team comprising senior officers has started investigation on the directions of the Interior Ministry.

The agency had issued Mr Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi the notices to appear before it on Nov 7 and Nov 3 respectively, but Imran could not make it due to injuries in his leg. Now, the FIA has summoned Imran on Dec 6 at its Islamabad directorate.