Marriyum Aurangzeb mourns demise of Bushra Ansari’s mother

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed profound grief over the demise of veteran actress Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas’ mother Mehmooda Khanum. In a condolence message, she prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude. Marriyum said she was saddened by hearing the news of Bushra Ansari’s mother’s demise. The death of mother was a big tragedy, she added.