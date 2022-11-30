COLABS hosts prominent musicians to discuss the evolution of the Pakistani sound

On Sunday, an explorative music panel was held at COLABS, that shed light on Pakistan’s evolving music landscape. An incredible line-up of talented singers and musicians, such as Risham Faiz, Abdullah Siddiqui, Misbah Uddin, Sultan Raja, Rizzy Rozeo and Justin Bibis discussed where the sound of Pakistani music was headed and what external factors, including technological advancements, influenced their own musical creations.

The panel was an exclusive event with a full house attendance, comprising of various influencers, musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, journalists and more.

The interactive session allowed the panellists to share their experiences from the music industry as well as answering the audience’s questions around Pakistani music. The discussion successfully covered Pakistan’s hottest music trends and issues prevalent in the music industry. The panellists revealed which musicians and eras of Pakistani music inspired them the most and what their process was in creating their own sounds.

“It was a really lovely conversation. It was such a great initiative, with a great line-up of artists. I hope we can keep having these sorts of conversations and events because I think it’s a valuable asset to have,” says Abdullah Siddiqui.

Risham Faiz stated, “It was stimulating, it was brainfood, it was all about how music’s evolving. It was something that people needed to hear.” She added, “It was about the reasoning behind music these days and it’s something you should be looking forward to!”

Music panels aren’t widespread in Pakistan, even though they can play a massive role in creating a cultural impact. Many don’t realize that songwriting and performing music comes with a lot of baggage, which is one of the primary reasons why more insightful music panels should be held across the country. These panels are an excellent platform for musicians to express their art and reveal their stories, gaining a greater understanding and appreciation from their fans.

Centred around becoming an accessible platform for the larger audience, COLABS is constantly hosting various events, such as panel discussions, seminars, workshops and concerts to help promote the various industries of Pakistan and to create a learning and entertainment platform for everyone.