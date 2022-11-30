Louvre Museum’s curator Jean-Baptiste visits Alhamra

The curator of the Louvre Museum Paris, Jean-Baptiste, visited Alhamra Arts Centre, the Mall. On the arrival of Jean-Baptiste, Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed traditionally welcomed him. Ahmed also welcomed the guests of the event and thanked them. On this occasion, Razi said that the Alhamra platform is a bridge between art and artists through which the work of the great artists of the past is transferred to the new generation. Razi said that apart from this, Alhamra is an important platform for international artists to show their work in Pakistan. He added that it would also promote and enhance bilateral cultural exchange among the countries. Jean-Baptiste is a curator at the Louvre Museum in Paris and has deep research on the rich arts of South Asia, China, Japan, and the subcontinent. While expressing his views, Jean-Baptiste said he was extremely happy to come to a literary and culturaly rich city like Lahore. Above all, I am glad to present this exhibition at Alhamra said, Baptiste. Jean-Baptiste briefed the audience on the works of art displayed at the Louvre Museum in Paris.