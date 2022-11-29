Amar shares her two cents on failed showbiz marriages

As 2022 has not proved to be quite fortunate for many couples, particularly from showbiz, actor Amar Khan feels it is because of the priorities.

The past few months have not been the best for many real-life showbiz couples. While there have been speculations around the separation of a few, several duos like Sana and Fakhar, Madiha Rizvi and Hasan Noman, Feroze Khan and Alizey Sultan, Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque, among others have officially parted ways.

In her recent conversation with a local magazine, Amar Khan got candid about these failed marriages and blamed the pressure in the industry for the same. When asked about being in love amid the blooming career, the actor noted that one should always try and manage time for love. She went on to say that given a choice, she would always prefer love over a career any day, and believed that ‘stupid’ are those people who ‘prioritise’ their work and career over love and marriage.

The ‘Baddua’ actor opined that when showbiz people fall in love with fellows from the industry and get married, there is a prevailing competition among them due to the same field and this often leads to broken marriages.

Moreover, Khan mentioned that there is a lack of tranquillity these days due to competition as artists prioritize their work over relations.

It is pertinent to mention that a number of Bollywood and Hollywood couples in addition to Pakistani showbiz duos have also ended their years-long relationships in the past couple of months.