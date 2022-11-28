Information Minister Marriyum Aurenzaib said that Pakistan welcomed the England Cricket Team for a test series for the first time since 2005.

Marriyum took to twitter and said that this is a historic moment for both the teams and their fans.

She commended the tireless efforts of all involved to make this happen, especially British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner.

Pakistan welcomes the England Cricket Team for a test series for the first time since 2005.This is a historic moment for both the teams & their fans. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved to make this happen, especially @CTurnerFCDO. Looking forward to an exciting series pic.twitter.com/Mqd9Kvypkk — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 28, 2022

The minister said that looking forward to an exciting series between both teams.

England squad

Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Joe Root, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule of Tests

December 1-5 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

December 9-13 – Second Test, Multan

December 17-21 – Third Test, Karachi