Salman Khan and Revathi to reunite after 32 years in Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Revathi had shared the screen back in 1991 for the film Love. The two are now all set to appear together on the big screen in 2023.

During Bigg Boss 16’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Revathi and Kajol appeared as special guests to promote their film, Venky. Now, it is being said that Bollywood’s Bhaijaan and Revathi will once again be seen together after 32 years in Tiger 3.

Salman Khan welcomed Kajol and Revathi on the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar set. While introducing Revathi, who was there to promote her directorial Salaam Venky, Khan revealed that he would soon reunite with the actress for Tiger 3. This has already raised the expectations of fans.

According to a report in ETimes, Revathi will be playing a character that Girish Karnad used to play. She told the publication, “I am replacing Girishji as the RAW chief in Tiger 3.” Girish Karnad essayed the role of Shenoy in the Tiger franchise, the man who mentored Khan’s character, Tiger.

Maneesh Sharma will be stepping in as the director for the third film of the Tiger franchise. It has been reported that Emraan Hashmi will play the antagonist in the film.

There have also been rumours that Ridhi Dogra will be seen in a pivotal role. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film as Pathaan.

Tiger 3 was earlier scheduled for release on Eid, 2023. However, it was later postponed. Salman Khan then tweeted about the new release date and wrote, “Tiger has a new date… Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif #ManeeshSharma (sic).”