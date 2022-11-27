Punjab govt intact and will complete term: Punjab CM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the All Pakistani Newspapers Society (APNS) delegation at his office. The Chief Minister while talking with the APNS delegation stated that by the grace of Allah Almighty the political situation is under control adding that until Allah Almighty does not want no harm will be done to the Punjab government. Allah Almighty has bestowed an authority on him and whatever is granted by Allah Almighty no one can snatch it. CM maintained that by the grace of Allah Almighty Punjab government is intact and will complete its term. The Chief Minister highlighted that we did enormous works for the welfare of people as our intentions are pure and we are heading in the right direction.

Allah Almighty granted us an opportunity and we are serving the masses.CM Parvez Elahi remarked that it is all due to the grace of Allah Almighty adding that we take decisions by always remembering Allah Almighty and derive its fruit as well. Now we are deriving fruits of having positive intentions as we have no malice towards anyone along with holding a positive thinking. We did works of more than a year in only two and a half months.CM ordered to pay the remaining payments of the newspapers within one month further adding that regional newspapers will be allocated 25% quota along with giving coloured advertisements. President APNS Sarmad Ali acknowledged that CM Parvez Elahi is a media friendly Chief Minister and has always fully supported the newspapers. He lauded the CM for always showing affection in order to resolve problems of the newspapers. Khushnood Ali Khan remarked that since the Chief Minister assumed his office payments to the newspapers have been started. Matters pertaining to overall political situation and to the newspapers came under discussion during the meeting.

President Sarmad Ali, Vice Presidents Jamil Athar, Shahab Zubairi, Secretary General Naz Afreen Sehgal Lakhani, Joint Secretary Mohsin Bilal, Secretary Finance Muhammad Awais Khushnood, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Syed Sajjad Bukhari, Mumtaz A. Tahir, Khushnood Ali Khan, Saba Omer Yousaf, Muhammad Younas Mehr, Syed Mumtaz Ahmed Shah, Qasim Ali, Syed Muhammad Munir Jillani, Omer Mujeeb Shami, Hamayun Gulzar, Dr. Tanvir A. Tahir besides others were included. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Ch and DGPR Afraz Ahmed were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the Co Chairman of All Parties Parliamentary Group of Great Britain about Pakistan and Member Parliament House Of Commons Yasmeen Qureshi at his office in which matters pertaining to mutual interest and promotion of relations between Pakistan and Great Britain came under discussion.During the meeting matters relating to resolving the problems of overseas Pakistanis were also discussed.Member Parliament House Of Commons Great Britain Yasmeen Qureshi while talking on the occasion acknowledged that CM Parvez Elahi completed innumerable public welfare projects during his previous tenure. She lauded that CM Parvez Elahi on account of his dynamic vision turned Punjab into an excellent province and positive works being done by him in every department are remembered even today by the people. Yasmeen Qureshi appreciated that the Chief Minister believes in doing public service and even now he has done works of many years in a short span of time. She stated that the overseas Pakistanis lauds the welfare projects of CM Parvez Elahi. The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion said that the overseas Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are our precious asset. He stated that the services of overseas Pakistanis cannot be overlooked for augmenting the economy. CM apprised that the right to vote was granted to the overseas Pakistanis during the tenure of Imran Khan. He denounced that it is a matter of remorse that the incumbent federal government deprived the overseas Pakistanis from their right to vote. The present federal government is murderer of the rights of overseas Pakistanis. Those residing in foreign countries will not repose their trust in any political party aligned with the incumbent federal government. CM highlighted that we deem Pakistanis residing overseas as Ambassadors of their country. CM revealed that we are introducing a comprehensive policy to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Husband of Yasmeen Qureshi Nadeem Ashraf Butt, former Provincial Minister Mian Imran Masood, Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal, former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar, Secretary P&D CEO PBIT and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi met with the Provincial Minister Excise & Taxation & Narcotics Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and with Member National Assembly Talib Nakai. The Provincial Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai apprised him about the performance of the department and progress on Narcotics Substances Act 2022.The Chief Minister while talking on the occasion stated that he has resolved to purge the society from the scourge of narcotics adding that their is a dire need to undertake stringent measures in order to prevent the educational institutions from the addiction of narcotics. He emphasized that we have to prevent the new generation from the harmful effects of narcotics at all costs.CM Parvez Elahi highlighted that we have decided to do strict legislation in order to purge the educational institutions from narcotics.CM asserted that stern punishments will be awarded in schools, colleges and universities on the usage of narcotics and drug-peddling.CM apprised that an autonomous institution will be established to eradicate narcotics from the society and Special Courts will be set up along with establishing Anti-Narcotics police stations. The owners of the educational institutions and staff members will be held responsible on drug- peddling and usage of narcotics.CM vowed to save the new generation from the evils of narcotics in the educational institutions at any cost adding that drug- peddling in the educational institutions is highly intolerable.CM asserted that those found involved in drug- peddling in the educational institutions will not be able to escape from the stern grip of law and punishment.CM resolved to save the new generation from the scourge of narcotics under any circumstances.