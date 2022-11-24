Priyanka Chopra opens up on how people wanted to jeopardize her career

Global icon Priyanka Chopra always stays in the news, no matter what!

While she was on her trip to India, the actress came on ‘The Ranveer Show’ and opened up on how people wanted to jeopardize her career just because she was doing well. “I have had people wanting to jeopardize my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn’t cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing. ”

However, Priyanka said that these things did not stop her. Continuing further, she said, “But that’s not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don’t sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that’s the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and `Citadel`.

Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa` which marks Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after ‘Don 2’. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.