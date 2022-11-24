Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, November 24, 2022


Twitterati disapprove hate speech against designer Maria B, politician

Dr. Mehrub Moiz Awan, a transgender rights advocate, and other activists at the Sindh Moorat March in front of Frere Hall in Karachi initially showed the poster including images of fashion designer Maria B and senator Mushtaq Ahmad before applying the black spray to their faces.

In front of Karachi’s ancient Frere Hall, popularly known as the city hall, the transgender community organized the Sindh Moorat March as a form of protest.

Dr. Mushtaq, a lawmaker for Jammat-e-Islami, was criticized by Dr. Mehrub on the program for allegedly having transphobia.

A number of transgender community members participated in Moorat March and raised voices for their rights, but the hateful act against designer Maria B and the politician was widely condemned on social media.

 

