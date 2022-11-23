Sanaullah’s statement shows all is not well: Sh Rashid

The Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said there will be “no stability in politics” in the country until the issue of the appointment of the new army chief is resolved. In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s statement that a new army chief would be appointed even without a summary has rung “alarm bells”. “It is clear from the interior minister’s statement that all is not well,” claimed the AML chief, adding that everyone is not on the same page. Referring to the leaked tax records of General Qamar Javed Bajwa and his family into which Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has ordered an inquiry, Sheikh Rashid said that “they themselves get the records of the assets leaked and then order an inquiry into it”. Meanwhile, the PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said that the real challenge for the new army chief will be to make the institution “actually apolitical”. He said that the way forward would be to “finish any role of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in politics”.