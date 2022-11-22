Urdu drama based on Saadat Hasan Manto’s works staged at Tokyo university

Tokyo University of Foreign Studies staged an Urdu drama, titled “Ghari Aur Tash” here at the University campus. The play, staged on Sunday, was based on different works of the renowned Pakistani writer Saadat Hassan Manto, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo on Monday said. Ambassador-designate of Pakistan Raza Bashir Tarar, who was the guest of honour, praised the hard work put in by the faculty and students. He underscored that such cultural endeavours dovetailed with the excellent bilateral ties between Pakistan and Japan.