Manchester United’s Greenwood faces attempted rape trial next year

LONDON: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood will face trial next year on charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, a judge said on Monday. Greenwood, 21, arrived at court in Manchester, northwest England, wearing a hoodie bearing the slogan “Fumer tue” (Smoking kills in French) with a dark suit. At a short hearing at the city’s Minshull Street Crown Court, the player spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth. Judge Maurice Greene set a start date of November 27, 2023, for the trial, which is expected to last 10 days. The footballer had his bail extended on condition that he does not contact witnesses or the complainant. Greenwood spent two days remanded in custody in October after an alleged breach of bail conditions. He was first arrested in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online. Within hours of the allegations surfacing online in January, Greenwood was suspended from playing or training with United and has not played for the club since. The attempted rape is alleged to have taken place in October 2021.