28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship concludes

Coming to a momentous close, the 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 set the tone of triumph for its contestants. Surpassing many milestones and setting the bar high, Pakistan’s female swimmers emerged victorious as the crowds celebrated the winners and the new records achieved in the six age groups that were contested.

Sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd. and organized by Karachi Women’s Swimming Association (KWSA) for 28 years, the Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship has consistently provided a platform for female participants to hone their talent. Promoting swimming on a national scale, this competition opens the doors to both new and seasoned swimmers, giving them the confidence to represent Pakistan at home and abroad. Over the course of two days, 4 new records were created in 64 events at the 28th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2022 – setting challenging swim times for next year’s competitors.

The final Prize Distribution Ceremony brought smiles to many, as their achievements brought prestige and honor to the schools and clubs they were representing. The honarable chief guest Sidra Iqbal, renowned celebrity and morning show host graced the occasion and presented medals to the winning swimmers and teams. The Chief Guest was immensely impressed by the performance of the participants and also applauded KWSA (Karachi Women’s Swimming Association) and Colgate Palmolive for their continuous efforts to promote female swimming in Pakistan and Colgate-Palmolive for making this initiative possible through their sponsorship. Mr. Zulfiqar Lakhani, Managing Director of Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Ltd., also graced the occasion with his presence.

The continued participation of highly competitive and enthusiastic atheletes is the secret behind the success of this two-day swimming event. In all, 241 children and 15 institutions took part, and set new standards of record-breaking excellence through excellent sportsmanship, setting the bar high for next year.

2022’s record breakers:

Age 15-16 100M Backstroke: Iman Sheikh, Karachi Gymkhana Club. Age 13-14 100M Breaststroke: Hareem Malik, The CAS School.

Age 13-14 50M Breaststroke: Hareem Malik, The CAS School. Age 13-14 200M Individual Medley: Hareem Malik, The CAS School. Karachi Grammar School was the overall group champion with 305 points. Bay View Academy followed in the runner’s up position with 108 points, and The CAS School bagged the third position with 106 points.