Trial in 2016 I.Coast terror attack set for Nov 30

The long-awaited trial of suspects in a 2016 attack on a tourist resort in Ivory Coast that left 19 dead will start next week, officials said Monday. “A trial is scheduled to start” on November 30 with 18 people in the dock, a judicial official told AFP, adding that proceedings could run until December 22. On March 13, 2016, 19 people were killed, including for French nationals, when three gunmen attacked vacationers in the resort of Grand-Bassam, 40 kilometres (25 miles) east of Ivory Coast’s economic hub Abidjan. The three were shot dead by Ivorian security forces. The assault, the first of its kind in Ivory Coast, was claimed by Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQMI). Those on trial stand accused of “acts of terrorism in association with a collective organisation”, the source said.