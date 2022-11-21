Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal at the White House

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, married longtime partner Peter Neal Nov. 19 in front of 250 guests, right on the South Lawn. It marked the 19th time that the White House has been used for a wedding and the first time one took place in that specific outdoor area, per CNN.

“It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, discover who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself,” the President and First Lady said in a White House statement. “Now, we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we’re honored to welcome him to our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that grows deeper with every passing year.”

The ceremony took place early afternoon on a chilly but clear day, and was closed to the press. Upon arrival, guests were given COVID-19 tests, as well as blankets and shawls at their seats to keep warm, two sources told CNN.

The sources also said that Naomi’s parents, the president’s son Hunter Biden and ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, walked their daughter down the aisle as a band played The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony.” Naomi, 28, wore a long-sleeved, lace, high-neck Ralph Lauren bridal gown with a veil and train, the sources told CNN.

A photo of the married couple with the President and First Lady was shared on her Instagram, with the caption, “Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you.”

After the couple exchanged vows, the President and First Lady hosted a wedding luncheon for family and the wedding party in the State Dining Room of the White House. A reception with dessert and dancing is planned for later in the evening.

Jill Biden’s communications director told Reuters that the Biden family is paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House, “consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations.”

Naomi, the eldest of the President’s seven grandchildren, and Peter, 25, met in 2018 and live at the White House, Reuters reported. She is a lawyer, while her now-husband is a recent law school graduate who works at the Georgetown University Law Center on National Security.

Naomi announced their engagement in September on Instagram, writing, “Forever.”