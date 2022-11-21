Religious scholar Mufti Rafi Usmani laid to rest in Karachi

Renowned Islamic scholar and cleric Mufti Rafi Usmani, who passed away earlier this week after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest in Karachi on Sunday morning. Usmani, who was Mufti-e-Azam of Pakistan, president of Jaamiah Darul Uloom, Karachi, and a renowned Islamic scholar, passed away on Friday at the age of 86. His brother Maulana Taqi Usmani, who is also a renowned religious scholar and Islamic university’s vice president, led the funeral prayers, which were attended by Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and a large number of people. The deceased scholar was laid to rest in the compound of Jaamiah Darul Uloom, Korangi, between the graves of his father, former grand mufti Shafi Usmani, and mother. Mufti Rafi Usmani was born in the United-India’s Deoband town on July 21, 1936. He was also the patron of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan. He was associated with teaching and academic activities at Darul Uloom Karachi, which was founded by his father Mufti Shafi Usmani. The religious scholar was appointed as Mufti-e-Azam by the clerics and scholars representing the Deoband school of thought in 1995. Mufti Rafi Usmani assumed the office of the seminary’s chief in 1986 and served it till his demise.