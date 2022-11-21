Child protection cells being set up at public transport stands

Child protection cells are being set up at the general bus stand and the city transport terminal in the city, where homeless children would be provided lodging facility.

This was told by Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Muhammad Sarwar during his visit to the proposed site at general bus stand, here on Sunday.

He said cells were being established on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh.

The RTA secretary also inspected different sections of the stand and checked cleanliness arrangements besides reviewing anti-dengue measures. He also went to Panagah and inspected necessary arrangements.

Assistant Administrator general bus stand Rana Habibullah briefed the secretary about the arrangements at the general bus stand and panagah [shelter home].

1,014 children with disabilities screened at health camps: As many as 1,014 special children with disabilities have been screened for various diseases enrolled at 12 special education centres in the district.

District Focal person for the screening of special children drives, Fehmida Malik told APP that the district health Authority in collaboration with Special Education Department and UNICEF, had launched the first phase of the screening drive for special children on October 18.

She informed that around 1,014 children had been screened out of the total 1783 children so far, while the screening of remaining children enrolled at the special education centres at Doltala, Gujar Khan, Taxila, and Tehsil Rawalpindi was underway, which would be covered in the next few days. Fehmida added that free-of-cost vision, hearing, HIV, nutrition, hygiene, physical, and psychological tests were being carried out at the special camps, adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination, and treatment were also being ensured.

She added that officials of the district health authority, including medical officers, dispensers and computer operators, were performing duties at the camps./395

Provision of education, health facilities pledged on International Children’s Day: In connection with the International Children’s Day celebrations, a ceremony was held at the Government High School, Chak Mandahar, Sialkot, on Sunday, with the support of a local non-governmental organisation (NGO), Chand Tara Welfare Foundation.

Pakistan Gloves Association Sialkot Chairman Chaudhry Muhammed Ijaz, Executive Director Community Development Concern Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Chacha Cricket Sufi Abdul Jalil, central leader Punjab Teachers Union Muhammad Imtiaz Tahir were special guests.

Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Member Anti-Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour Monitoring Committee, Labour Department, District Sialkot, and political and social leader Chaudhry Muhammed Younis, told the ceremony participants that the government was giving special attention to provide all education and health facilities to children. They said there was urgent need to make these efforts a success. They said measures were being taken at the government level to end exploitation of children. For the purpose, the Anti-Human Trafficking and Bonded Labour Monitoring Committee was monitoring the measures by holding meetings every month.