FBR notifies transfers of 12 key officers to Admin Pool

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has notified transfers of 12 officers of the Inland Revenue Service and Pakistan Customs Service ranging from BS-21 to Bs-22.

In a notification on Friday, FBR said the transfers were made with immediate effect and until further orders.

The officers including Mukarram Jah Ansari (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-22) and 11 other BS-21 officers have been made members, Admin Pool, Federal Board of Revenue (Hq), Islamabad.

“The above named officers are requested to send charge relinquishment/assumption to FBR immediately after relinquishment/assumption of charge for record and further necessary action,” the FBR said.