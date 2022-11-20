Elahi lauds COAS Bajwa role in lifting ban on Tableeghi Jamaat in S. Arabia

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that General Qamar Javed Bajwa by getting abolished the ban on the Tablighi Jamat being imposed in Saudi Arabia has done a great religious service. He stated that he requested General Qamar Javed Bajwa to talk with the Saudi Arabian King and on his request General Qamar Javed Bajwa made a request to the Saudi Arabian King about abolishing ban on the Tablighi Jamat which was duly accepted. CM paid rich tributes to General Qamar Javed Bajwa on performing religious services adding that General Qamar Javed Bajwa will always be rewarded for getting the ban lifted from the Tablighi Jamat in Saudi Arabia. The Chief Minister while talking with the participants in a ceremony after inaugurating the triple-linked roads at Raiwind Pajian Chowk said that the reward of imparting religious education of the translation of Holy Quran and Nazra will go to Imran Khan and to the whole PTI adding that the work which we undertook will remain everlasting till the world exists.

He stated that such a work has never been done since Pakistan came into existence. CM maintained that the Tablighi Jamat is the face of all the Muslims across the world adding that unfortunately due to few people the positive image of the Muslims was badly affected across the globe. He disclosed that he had got constructed 30,000 capacity mosque in Raiwind during his first tenure and today religious jamats come to Raiwind across the globe. CM said that he has directed all the concerned departments to expeditiously complete the development works of Raiwind. He directed the concerned departments to play a vigorous role for the development projects of Raiwind and complete the completion target by March. He apprised that patrolling posts and Rescue 1122 centres for giving emergency help are being established for the protection of life and property of the people in the Raiwind area. CM urged that it is inevitable to sow the seed of religion among the new generation adding that various steps are being taken including legislation to rid the youth from narcotics. He prayed that may Allah Almighty gives us the opportunity and ability to serve and work for the religion. He informed that we are also making a decision with the consultation of Ulema-e-Karam that Urdu Translation will also be recited along with the Arabic Khutba in the Jumma prayers. By not incorporating the affidavit of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the marriage certificate was deemed to be a fraud. CM stated that the religious congregation of Raiwind is not only the biggest tablighi congregation in Pakistan but probably the biggest tablighi congregation being held in the world. The believers come in the Ijtima to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty adding that the participants coming in the tablighi congregation are our guests. It is our responsibility to take care of their facilitation and comfort. He stated that he has decided to improve and extend the infrastructure for the facilitation of the participants coming for the Raiwind Tablighi congregation.

The CM while inaugurating the construction and expansion project of triple linked roads for Raiwind unveiled the inaugural plaque and prayed for the prosperity and progress of the country. MPA Hafiz Ammar Yasir while addressing the ceremony stated that by incorporating the affidavit of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (SAW) in the marriage certificate is a magnificent achievement of CM Parvez Elahi. He said that CM Parvez Elahi got the mission of doing public service from inheritance. Hafiz Ammar Yasir said that the service of General Qamar Javed Bajwa for getting the ban lifted on the Tablighi Jamat in Saudi Arabia will be remembered for a long period of time. Those giving respect to Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) will be rewarded with respect in this world and the world hereafter. DG LDA Amir Ahmad Khan while giving a briefing informed that the road from Pajian Chowk to Sundar Road is being constructed upto Ijtima Chowk Bypass. Road from Khara Chowk to Sundar Road is being constructed upto Vegetable Market Raiwind Bypass and alternate route has been constructed as Raiwind Road to Raiwind Bypass. 20 lac passengers and 30,000 vehicle owners will be benefited from these roads being constructed at the cost of Rs. 1 billion and 13 crore.

Lacs of people residing in Raiwind and the surrounding areas will be benefitted with the construction of new roads. Member of Tablighi Jamaat’s Central Shura Imtiaz Ahmed Ghani, Mian Ahsan, Dr. Nadeem Ashraf, Chaudhry Rasakh Elahi, MPA Hafiz Amar Yasir, MNA Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, MPA Malik Nadeem Abbas, Shabbir Ahmed, Sarfraz Hussain, Malik Zaheer Abbas, former MPA Abdul Rasheed Bhatti, Ticket holder Ahmar Bhatti and others attended the inaugural ceremony. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Commissioner Lahore Division Aamir Jan, CPO Dr. Asad Malhi, concerned secretaries and other officials were also present. CM expresses sorrow over death of Tariq Teddy: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of an eminent comedian, Tariq Teddy, and announced Rs 3,000,000 financial assistance for his family. In his condolence message on Saturday, the CM vowed not to leave alone the family of Tariq Teddy in the hour of distress. The chief minister acknowledged that Tariq Teddy by amusing millions of people as a comedian performed par excellence services of art.