Today gold price in Pakistan, 19 November 2022

Gold price in Pakistan today on 19 November 2022 is being sold for Rs. 135717 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 158300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold price In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold price In Pakistan, 19 November 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 158,300 Rs 145,108 Rs 138,512 Rs 118,725 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 135,717 Rs 124,406 Rs 118,752 Rs 101,788 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 13,572 Rs 12,441 Rs 11,875 Rs 10,179 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 384,752 Rs 352,687 Rs 336,658 Rs 288,564

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.