Sindh trailblazes quality transport in Hyderabad

Led by Pakistan Peoples Party, the Sindh government is all set to unveil the landmark Peoples Bus Service in Hyderabad today. Sindh Minister of Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon took to social media to share details about yet another fulfilled promise of the pro-people agenda. He added that the people of Hyderabad would now be able to travel at affordable rates in “quality and comfortable transport.”

The first route of the PBS in Hyderabad would cover 15 kilometres from the main city centre’s Hyder Chowk to Hatri Police station while the government plans to establish as many as 15 bus stops along the route. The buses will run from Hyder Chowk to Gul Centre, Thandi Sadak, Agriculture Complex, Wahdat Colony, Sindh Museum, Qasim Chowk, Jail Road, Isra Hospital, and terminate at Hattri Police Station.It was only last week that the PPP government had outdone itself to stay true to the progressive vision of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto by launching a trial run of a new phenomenal bus service in the provincial capital Karachi with a fleet comprising “completely of environment-friendly” electric vehicles.

The hashtag #KhidmatMainSabseAgeySindh responds to the narrative that the leading party in Sindh seeks to establish a footprint based on its achievements on the ground; providing relief to the common man every step of the way.