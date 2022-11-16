International Islamic Art Festival to commence from tomorrow

The Lahore Arts Council in collaboration with Pakistan Arts Council Karachi organized the four-day long “International Islamic Art Festival” at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall. The opening session will be held on November 17 at 3:30 pm. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi will be the chief guest. While the Provincial Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Taimoor Masood will be the guest of honor for the event. Chairman Board of Governors Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Razi Ahmed will deliver the keynote speech at the opening ceremony. After that Ahmad Shah, President of Pakistan Arts Council Karachi will discuss the aims and objectives of the festival, and the renowned artist Irfan Qureshi will explain the importance of celebrating UNESCO’s International Day of Islamic Art. In the opening session, the address of the guest of honor including Mr. Eren Miyasoglu the Director Yunus Emery Turkish Cultural Center, Mr. Jafar Ronas, Cultural Attaché & Director General Khana-e-Farhang Iran, and the address by Honorable Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi the Chief Minister Punjab. An exhibition is also part of the first-day festivity and the Qawwali performance by the famous Qawwal Sher Mian Dad concludes the first day of the festival from 6 to 8pm.