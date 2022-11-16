Two Egyptian girls found dead at Syria’s Al-Hol camp

Syria’s Kurdish authorities have recovered the bodies of two Egyptian girls dumped in sewage at the notorious Al-Hol detention camp, local security personnel said on Tuesday. “The bodies of two Egyptian girls were found in the sewage waters” at Al-Hol a day earlier, a Kurdish security source told AFP, requesting anonymity. The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which has a wide network of sources inside Syria, said the girls had been killed with a sharp object, adding that Kurdish security forces had transferred their bodies to a hospital for investigation. The overcrowded camp in northeast Syria is home to more than 50,000 people, including relatives of suspected jihadists, as well as displaced Syrians, and Iraqi refugees. Administered by semi-autonomous Kurdish forces, Al-Hol is known for rampant violence. It is the largest camp for displaced people who fled after Kurdish forces, backed by a US-led coalition, dislodged Islamic State group fighters from the last scraps of their Syrian territory in 2019. The International Resue Committee (IRC) said it was “horrified” at the girls’ killing. “This latest incident involving the deaths of children in the camp highlights the urgent need for longer-term solutions for children in Al-Hol,” said Tanya Evans, IRC’s country director in Syria.